Ronald FIG Obituary
FIG, Ronald W. "Ron" 56, of Clayton, passed away Friday, Apr. 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Dayton on Mar. 24, 1963 to the late Robert & Joanne (Williams) Fig. Ron was a member of Harvest Ministry International and served our country proudly in the U.S. Army. Survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Pearl; daughter, Julie Priser (David); sons, Bradley Priser & Tyler Fig; 3 grandsons, Joshua, Jacob & Noah; brothers, Bobby(Betty) & Bruce Fig; many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Donna Pitman, officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 22, 2019
