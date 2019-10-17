|
GANN, Ronald E. Age 87, passed away October 14, 2019 in Hamilton, Ohio. He was born to the late Harold and Fannie (Eaton) Gann on November 14, 1931 in Woodbine, Kentucky. Ron was a veteran in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He later retired from the United States Postal Service after 29 years. Ron was an active member of the West Side Christian Church and in addition of being a greeter, he spent a lot of his time visiting church members who were unable to attend regular services. He enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to his garden. Ron is survived by his four children Richard (Debra) Gann, Terri Odom, Tony (Dorinda) Selby, Lisa (Chris) Sheneman; his special friend of 12 years, Helen James; eight grandchildren Ryan, Ross, Elizabeth, Shannon, Mathew, Thomas, Jason, Bethany; four great grandchildren Merlin, Piper, Kennedy, Taylor; sister-in-law Mary Jo (Fred) Fox and Richard's mother, Violet Ziepfel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy (Morrow) Gann; parents; brother Donald and sister-in-law Gail Gann. A visitation will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 3PM-5PM with a funeral service to follow at 5PM. Private family burial to take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society in memory of Ron. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 17, 2019