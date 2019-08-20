Home

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Ronald Grace


1934 - 2019
Ronald Grace Obituary
GRACE, Ronald R. Age 85 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born April 15, 1934 in Hamilton, OH to the late Ferdinand and Ruth Grace (Wright). He is survived by his children Ron Grace II, Mary (Jeff) Byron, Valerie (Mark) Engell, Kenny (Linda) Gibson and Ronnie Gibson. He is preceded in death by his wife Brenda Grace and sons Victor Grace and Randy Gibson. A Memorial gathering will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 20, 2019
