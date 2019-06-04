GREIVE, Ronald Richard Age 84, departed this world on May 30, 2019. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, where he went to St. Xavier High School. He graduated with an engineering degree from the University of Dayton, where he played varsity baseball. He was very involved in the Centerville community, coaching sports, and involved in civic activities such as being chief fundraiser for the South Dayton YMCA, which is now the Washington Township Recreation Center. For over 50 years he was the owner of Greive Equipment Company and worked until the age of 82. In retirement, he enjoyed nothing better than spending time with his grandchildren, watching their activities or talking politics, and following the Flyers and the Reds. He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Cecilia (Wolf) Greive, three children, and their families: Jennifer (Greive) McGrail, husband Patrick, grandsons Kyle, Conor, and Kevin, David Greive, wife Mary, and grandchildren Megan, Danny, and Bryan, and Tim Greive, wife Rebecca, and granddaughter Cecilia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Bernard Greive, sisters Mary B Zimmer and Bess Ehrler, and two brothers, Don Greive and Jim Greive. We are so thankful for the loving care he received from the staff at MVH South. He has donated his body to the Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's name can be made to Brigid's Path, Kettering Ohio. A memorial service will be held at Incarnation Church in Centerville on June 6 at 10:30 a.m. Published in Dayton Daily News from June 4 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary