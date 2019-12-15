|
HARTMAN, Ronald Charles Age 81, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at . He was born on May 26, 1938 in Hamilton to Harlan and Evelyn (Trauthwein) Hartman. He worked for AK Steel for 37 years. Ron is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy (Blount) Hartman; children Michael (Carol) Hartman and Steven (Jo) Hartman, four grandsons Nicholas, Erick, Adam and Jacob. Also survived by one brother Gary (Sharon) Hartman, in-laws Jackie Blount, Jerry (Dorothy) Blount, Jean (Bill) Eads, Joyce Blount and numerous nieces and nephews. Ron enjoyed working in his yard, being a member of the Butler County Sportsman Club and spending time cruising in his '37 Ford Coupe where he enjoyed of the company of many friends along the way. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to time of funeral service at 1:00 PM at Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Entombment will be held at St. Stephens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , the or the . www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 15, 2019