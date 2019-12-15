Home

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
Ronald HARTMAN


1938 - 2019
HARTMAN, Ronald Charles Age 81, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at . He was born on May 26, 1938 in Hamilton to Harlan and Evelyn (Trauthwein) Hartman. He worked for AK Steel for 37 years. Ron is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy (Blount) Hartman; children Michael (Carol) Hartman and Steven (Jo) Hartman, four grandsons Nicholas, Erick, Adam and Jacob. Also survived by one brother Gary (Sharon) Hartman, in-laws Jackie Blount, Jerry (Dorothy) Blount, Jean (Bill) Eads, Joyce Blount and numerous nieces and nephews. Ron enjoyed working in his yard, being a member of the Butler County Sportsman Club and spending time cruising in his '37 Ford Coupe where he enjoyed of the company of many friends along the way. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to time of funeral service at 1:00 PM at Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Entombment will be held at St. Stephens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , the or the . www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 15, 2019
