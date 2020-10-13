1/1
Ronald HAYS
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAYS, Ronald L. Ronald L. Hays, 85, of Springfield, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Ron was born in Springfield on March 24, 1935, the son of the late Robert and Theresa Hays. He was a retired mail carrier, working in Springfield for 35 years. Ron was also a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers and a past Vice President of the Union. He is preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Nave and sister Linda Donohoe. Ron is survived by his wife of 66 years Barbara L. Hays; son Todd (Donna) Hays; son-in-law Tim Nave; brother Gary (Elizabeth) Hays; sisters Carolyn Anstine and Alice Bateman; grandchildren Bailey & Tyler Hays, Erin, Paige, Jacob and Reese Rogers; numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service to honor Ron will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Richards, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glioblastoma Foundation, https://glioblastomafoundation.org/Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved