Ronald R. Helcher, age 88 of Hamilton, passed away Saturday October 31, 2020. He was born July 8, 1932, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Rancil and Nellie (nee King) Helcher. On June 16, 1951, in Hamilton he married Melba J. Wallace Helcher and she preceded him in death on April 15, 2016,after 65 years of marriage. Mr. Helcher was a master carpenter and he generously shared his carpentry skills with work at his children's homes. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Fairfield Optimist Club. Mr. Helcher is survived by his four children Pam (Neil) Buckley, Vicky (Charlie) Schenk,Robyn Otto, and Dan (Glenna) Helcher; seven grandchildren Kristan Westmeier, Brian (Tia) Schenk, Jen (Trey) Harness, Mandy (Jason) Marcum, Katie (Eli) Otto, Tyler Helcher, andAnna Helcher; and eleven great-grandchildren. A Privatefuneral service for Mr. Helcher will be held followed byentombment in Rose Hill Burial Park mausoleum. Acelebration of his life will take place at a later date when more can gather appropriately. The family wishes to thank the Hamilton Police and Hamilton Fire Department for their special attention to Ron upon his death. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Joe Nuxhall MiracleLeague. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family.



