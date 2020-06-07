Ronald HESS Sr.
HESS, Sr., Ronald J. 70, of Springfield, passed away May 26, 2020, in Soin Medical Center. He was born April 15, 1950, in Springfield, the son of Junior and Elizabeth I. (Holland) Hess. Mr. Hess enjoyed riding his motorcycle and baking. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Survivors include his beloved mother, Elizabeth Hess; five children, Ronald (Tammy) Hess Jr., Chad Hess, Brandi (Jason) Spraley, Tony Hess and Jeff (Courtney) Hess; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters, Karen (Mark) Gould and Bonnie Goodson and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving companion of many years, Barb Folden; a brother, Ed Hess, and his father. Memorial services will be held at 6:30 PM, Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Larry Moore officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 5:00PM until the time of the services. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh,.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
