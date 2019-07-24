Home

HESSELBROCK, Ronald E. Age 71, of Oxford, Ohio, died on his birthday, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Westover Nursing Home in Hamilton, OH. Born July 22, 1948 in Cincinnati, he is the son of Loretta (nee Meyer) and Edward Hesselbrock. Ronnie had a passion for model aeronautics and built and flew model airplanes. Throughout his life, he enjoyed Ham Radio and competitive target shooting. He was active with the Butler County Sportsmen where he served as a Trustee, and he also helped with the 4-H Shooting Sports Club. Ronnie served in the Army National Guard of Ohio, and as a Reserve of the Army. He is survived by many cousins and was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation will be held Monday, July 29th, from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 111 East High St., Oxford 45056. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., following the visitation, with Fr. Jeff Silver officiating. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Mt. Healthy. Condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on July 24, 2019
