HILL, Ronald Clemence Age 66, of Centerville, OH, passed away March 9, 2020. Ron was born November 16, 1953, in Caldwell, OH to Paul and Mary (Hupp) Hill. He attended Caldwell High School and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati in Civil Engineering, as well as obtaining a Professional Engineer's license. Ron co-owned and operated Construction Managers of Ohio and Mehland Developers, and was also a partner in BW Partners. Ron was a successful developer and builder for over 44 years. He changed the landscape of our community with hundreds of new professional office and warehouse buildings. Ron also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially hunting and playing cards. Ron was an avid sports fan; he especially loved Reds Baseball. Ron was a devoted family man, attending countless sports games, dance recitals, and activities over the years. He was active in the community, volunteering and participating in events at the Incarnation Parish, Archbishop Alter High School, and Ohio River Road Runner races. He was a parishioner of Incarnation Church, where he was an active member of the Men's Fellowship. Ron was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Christine (Rafferty); children Colleen Hill and Kevin (Paige) Hill; siblings Don (Beverly) Hill, Karen (Gary) Wambold, Katherine (Robert) Ettinger, Margaret (Timothy) McCrate,, Edith (Mike) Ritzert, Barbara (Allen) Burke, Dale (Mary) Hill, Joseph (Jean) Hill, Alan (Louise) Hill, Mark (Peggy) Hill, Lora Cox, and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, March 17 from 4-7:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 18 at 10:30 am at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Centerville, OH 45459. Ron was passionate about helping his hometown parish church with a building addition. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ron can be sent to St. Mary's Parish, 43700 Fulda Rd., Caldwell, OH 43724. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020