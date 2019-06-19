HINGSBERGEN, Ronald Gene Age 83 of Hamilton, passed away at University of Cincinnati Hospital on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 4, 1936 the son of Merle and Dolores (Marple) Hingsbergen. Ronald was a veteran of the US Army from 1959 to 1961. He was employed as a supervisor for Champion Paper Company, retiring in 1993. On February 10, 1961 in Fort Hood, Texas he married Diane Ballerino and she preceded him in death in 2002. The Best Man for the Ceremony was Paul J. Rosselot and Maid of Honor was Mary Haney. Ronald enjoyed NASCAR, football, reading his bible every morning, attending Schuster Center Broadway shows with his daughter, going to the Hamilton Civic Theater with his church groups, and the Friday lunches with his siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Shinker; one granddaughter, Valerie Sweet; seven siblings, David Hingsbergen, Judy Cheek, Kenneth (Patricia) Hingsbergen, Kristen Wells, Linda (John) Jessie, Neil (Betty) Hingsbergen, and Steve Hingsbergen; brother-in-law, Roger (Julie) Ballerino; sister-in-law, Janice Hon; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jeffrey Hingsbergen; and his sister, Carolyn Johnson. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Fr. James Wedig, Celebrant. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to at https://www.stjude.org or the Shriners at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary