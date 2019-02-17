HOOVER, Sr., Ronald R. 93, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was born February 15, 1925 in Springfield, Ohio the son of the late Benna & Wealtha Hoover. He was an Army Air Corp veteran of WWII and retired from WPAFB. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Doris Mae Hoover; brother Richard Hoover; and sister Barbara West. He is survived by his daughter, Judith A. Haught; a son, Ronald R. (Charlotte) Hoover, Jr.; grandchildren Ryan (Miranda) Haught, Derek (Molly) Hoover, Stacy (Bill) Hampshire, Heather (Marcus) Stringfield and Stefanie (Anthony) Vogel; great-grandchildren Mason, Kylee, Morgan, Lilly, Alex, Memphis, Jacob, Sofie, Bailee, Andrew, Allison, Connor and Callie; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 5-7 PM in the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with Military honors, Masonic Service and Memorial service beginning at 7 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 220 S. Main St., New Carlisle, OH 45344. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary