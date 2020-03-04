|
JACOBS, Ronald A Chaplain from will officiate a private family memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Community Room in Vancrest of Urbana, 2380 US RT 68, Urbana, OH 43078. Private burial will be in Zanesfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45458. EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE is honored to serve the Jacobs family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 4, 2020