Ronald JACOBS
JACOBS, Ronald D. "Doug" Ronald D. Jacobs, 90, passed away on Saturday, August 1st at Hospice of Butler and Wayne County. He was born in Cynthiana, Kentucky, on December 12, 1929, to Harry Raymond Jacobs and Dottie Jacobs (Lyons). He was joined in this family later by sisters Marjorie & Charlotte (Shorty). In the early 1940's the family moved to Dayton. Doug worked from the time he was a young boy as a grocery delivery boy, newspaper carrier, and a pin setter at the bowling alley. He had many stories to tell of experiences at each of these places. He joined the Army as WWII was nearly at an end and was in the 11th Airborne Division stationed in Japan. In 1952, Doug met and married Ferne Albaugh Brandenburg. She and her two children, Larry and Connie Brandenburg, gave him an instant family and they later added a daughter, Marcia to make the family complete. Doug worked for Standard Register Company as a printer retiring from there in 1991. He lived many of his years in the village of Gratis, Ohio, later moving to Miamisburg. Doug was a singer, a dancer, a lover of people and has friends all across the United States. He was a good listener and could always entertain with a story or two. Doug made friends through work, with his neighbors, with guys he bowled with, his church family and people with whom he camped. He called and wrote to keep those connections up to date. He stayed active going dancing with his partner of the last four years, Betty B. James, and traveling to visit his grandchildren and friends, up to the last few months of life. Doug was a faithful member of the Miamisburg Church of God and sang with their worship team into his 80's. He was a member of the local VFW and American Legion. He is survived by his daughter, Marcia (Bill) Patrie of Bismarck, ND; his daughter-in-law, Paula Brandenburg of Centerville, Ohio; grandchildren, Mike Hatton, Katie Patrie Mitchell, Ben (Jillian) Patrie, Rachel Patrie; great-grandchildren, Craig Hatton, Orion and Jack Patrie, Marciana Mitchell; and a great-great-granddaughter, Avery Hatton. A memorial will be held on Sept. 26th at 2:00 pm at the Miamisburg Church of God at 446 N. Heinke. In-lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to your favorite charity.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 16, 2020
We met Doug through Cousin Betty James. This photo was at a Humphrey/Sowder family gathering in Trotwood last year (7/19).
Robin Sowder
