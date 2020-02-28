Home

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Ronald JONES


1955 - 2020
Ronald JONES Obituary
JONES, Ronald D. Age 64 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Bradford Place. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 19, 1955, the son of Ernest J. and Regina R. (Dirck) Jones. Survivors include a brother, John L. (Annette) Jones; a nephew, Johnathon (Jessica) Jones; two nieces, Brittany (Shawn) Stevenson and Nicole Jones; two great-nieces, Emma Grace Jones and Lyla Erin Stevenson. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ernie and Donald "Jay" Jones; a sister, Bernice Ann Jones. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Monday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2:00pm Monday in the funeral home. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 28, 2020
