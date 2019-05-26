KASPAR, Ronald "Ron" Age 63, of Kettering, OH, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Ron was born to the late Herman and Gayle Kaspar on February 5, 1956. He was a graduate of Belmont High School class of 1975. Ron worked for Brainard homes doing construction work then started working as a machine apprentice at Wilson Concepts which later became Lord Corporation where he worked as a CNC machinist at Lord Corporation for 42 years. Ron's love for his family was generous and he would be described as a one of a kind true genuine man of integrity. He enjoyed being outdoors and had a love for landscaping. This love helped to develop Kaspar's Property Services, LLC which his son will continue to operate. He enjoyed meeting new people and carrying on conversations about nearly anything. He enjoyed staying busy and had a passion for antiques and especially antique toys. He was soft spoken, patient, and was always teaching his children something that he had learned. Ron is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Diane Kaspar, his children; Jennifer and Christopher Kaspar; grand-dog, Jetta Marie; sister, Jackie (Bill) Markunes; niece, Melissa Robinette; nephew, Steven Markunes. Family will greet friends Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4:30 to 8:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 Stroop Rd, Kettering OH. A Funeral Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigart Road, Beavercreek, OH on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am, Pastor Chad Keck officiating, followed by Burial at Mount Zion Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Ron's name to the , https://www.heart.org/ Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary