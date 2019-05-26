Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald KASPAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald KASPAR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald KASPAR Obituary
KASPAR, Ronald "Ron" Age 63, of Kettering, OH, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Ron was born to the late Herman and Gayle Kaspar on February 5, 1956. He was a graduate of Belmont High School class of 1975. Ron worked for Brainard homes doing construction work then started working as a machine apprentice at Wilson Concepts which later became Lord Corporation where he worked as a CNC machinist at Lord Corporation for 42 years. Ron's love for his family was generous and he would be described as a one of a kind true genuine man of integrity. He enjoyed being outdoors and had a love for landscaping. This love helped to develop Kaspar's Property Services, LLC which his son will continue to operate. He enjoyed meeting new people and carrying on conversations about nearly anything. He enjoyed staying busy and had a passion for antiques and especially antique toys. He was soft spoken, patient, and was always teaching his children something that he had learned. Ron is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Diane Kaspar, his children; Jennifer and Christopher Kaspar; grand-dog, Jetta Marie; sister, Jackie (Bill) Markunes; niece, Melissa Robinette; nephew, Steven Markunes. Family will greet friends Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4:30 to 8:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 Stroop Rd, Kettering OH. A Funeral Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigart Road, Beavercreek, OH on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am, Pastor Chad Keck officiating, followed by Burial at Mount Zion Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Ron's name to the , https://www.heart.org/ Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now