Ronald KUCZAK
KUCZAK, Ronald T. Age 79, of Bellbrook, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born in Dayton on July 8, 1941, to the late, Anthony and Jane (Zderski) Kuczak. Ron is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sylvia (Heckman) Kuczak; daughter, Heather (George) Middlebrook; granddaughter, Caroline Marie Bahner; brother, Konrad (Patricia) Kuczak and many dear friends. Ron graduated from Chaminade High School in 1959, and from the University of Dayton in 1965, and went on to work for over 50 years as a Real Estate Broker and developer. There will be a walk-through social distancing visitation (with masks required) from 6-8 pm on Thursday, September 3, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 am on Friday, September 4, at St. Francis of Assisi, Centerville. Ron will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation or University of Cincinnati Medical Center Prostate Cancer Research.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 1, 2020.
