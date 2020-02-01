|
|
LONGBRAKE, Ronald B. 86, of Medway, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born May 2, 1933 in Brownfield, Texas the son of the late Otis & Flora (Broughton) Longbrake. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran & retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorla Longbrake; a son, Mark (Eileen) Longbrake; a daughter, Karen (Claude) Shockley; three grandchildren, Matthew Longbrake, Jesse (Julie) Longbrake, Katie Shockley; a great grandson, Alex Longbrake; a brother, Kenny (Beth) Longbrake; two sisters, Grace Schafer & Nelda (Charley) Smith; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 4-6 PM Monday, February 3, 2020 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with a memorial service at 6 PM in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 1, 2020