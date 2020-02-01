Home

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
LONGBRAKE, Ronald B. 86, of Medway, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born May 2, 1933 in Brownfield, Texas the son of the late Otis & Flora (Broughton) Longbrake. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran & retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorla Longbrake; a son, Mark (Eileen) Longbrake; a daughter, Karen (Claude) Shockley; three grandchildren, Matthew Longbrake, Jesse (Julie) Longbrake, Katie Shockley; a great grandson, Alex Longbrake; a brother, Kenny (Beth) Longbrake; two sisters, Grace Schafer & Nelda (Charley) Smith; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 4-6 PM Monday, February 3, 2020 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with a memorial service at 6 PM in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 1, 2020
