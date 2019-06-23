Home

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ronald MAY Obituary
MAY, Ronald Douglas 80, of Dayton, died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at home. He was born on February 10, 1939 in Mt. Sterling, KY to Ellis and Mary Katherine (Moore) May. He served in the Navy and retired in 2000 from General Motors as a pipe fitter. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, enjoyed golfing in his younger years, reading and he was very active with the Middletown High School class of 1957. Mr. May was very proud of his children and enjoyed attending their sporting events. Ronald is survived by his wife Judith (Fink) May, children; Krista (Michael) Chaney, Beth Hutchison, John D. (Tiffany) May, Susan (Johnny) Taylor, Steven May, Erin (Courtney) May; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Parish- Holy Trinity Church 201 Clark St. Middletown, OH 45042 with Fr. Ron Combs as celebrant. Visitation will be Monday, June 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd Middletown, OH. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's 324 Wilmington AvenueDayton, OH 45420. Tennessee Memphis TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com.
Published in Journal-News on June 23, 2019
