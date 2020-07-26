MCCORMICK, Sr., Ronald Eugene "Reggie" 60, of Springfield, passed away July 23, 2020, in his home. He was born May 5, 1960, in Springfield, the son of Ivan Willard and Bessie Lucille (Rife) McCormick. Reggie was a member of the V. F. W. Post 3660 and was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He is survived by six children; Bessie McCormick, Ronda McCormick-Mitchell (Christopher Hopkins), Ronald McCormick Jr., Chastian McCormick, Justin McCormick and Cody McCormick-Alfrey (Emily Hopkins), twelve grandchildren, one great granddaughter, numerous step children, spouse; Latisha McCormick, son in law; Robert D. Mitchell, siblings; Carlena Anne Rowlins and Richard McCormick and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Willard Cameron McCormick and Robert Ivan McCormick Sr, nephew; Robert Ivan McCormick Jr. and grandson; Jaiden Smith. A celebration of Reggie's life will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Please note that masks will be required. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com