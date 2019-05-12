|
|
MINTON, Ronald Wayne Age 70 of Union, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Ron was born in Pennington Gap, Virginia on May 4, 1949. He retired after over 30 years of service as a technician for GTE/Verizon. He is survived by his wife of 16 years: Judy (Dancer) Minton, siblings: Gail (Fred) Hautau, Steve (Dana) Minton, grandchildren: Clayton and Dalton Minton, great-grandson: Cooper "Taz", former wife: Cindy Prince, also many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his children: Cole Minton and Angela Davis, parents: Carl and Zelma (Burns) Minton. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment and Military Honors will follow at Minnich Cemetery in Union. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 8211. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019