MOREFIELD, Rev. Ronald V. Age 77 of Huber Heights, passed away on April 14, 2019 at his home. He was born in Dayton on August 21, 1941 to the late Robert and Eileen Morefield. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis R. Morefield and Todd W. Morefield; sister, Gayle Wade. He is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Morefield; sons, Michael (Mandy), Benjamin (Tiffany), Andrew (Brandi), Samuel (Marisa) and Stephen; grandchildren, Donovan, Kylie, Madeline, Aubree, Noah and Gabriel; loving dog, Buddy and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Ron had an unwavering dedication to his faith and the Lord, as he was ordained as a minister in 1995. He lived a full life even after being told he would not live past the age of 18. Ron went on to fulfill a career of 35 years as an accountant, a loving husband of 30 years; a inspiring father figure to his 5 sons and many other family and friends. Through everything against him, his sense of humor never faltered. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. Family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 AM on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. To share a memory of Ron or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019
