Ronald MYERS

MYERS, Ronald G. Age 73, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. Ronald was a retired sheet metal fabricator for Enterprise Roofing & Sheet Metal after 35 years of service. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Mary Lolette; and parents, George & Katherine (Kitty) Myers. Ronald is survived by his daughters & spouses, Kamy McCall & Kelli Frizzell of IL, Debbie & Jim Shuler of Beavercreek; brother & sister-in-law, Dr. Gary & Louise "Scooter" Myers of AL; step-mother, Wanda Myers of FL; grandchildren, Sean & Alex McCall, Elizabeth, Abby & Josh Clary, Kiran Shuler; and many other relatives & friends. Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, August 1, 2020. For further service information please contact Kamy at 618-304-7705. Memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton
or The American Lung Cancer Association in Ronald's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.