PENCE, Sr., Ronald Lee 78, of Indianapolis, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born in Springfield, Ohio to the late James J. and Betty (Tobin) Pence. Ron retired from Triad Products in 1994. He was devoted to his wife and was all about his family; raising his four step- children like they were his own. Ron loved wrestling (WWE) and western movies. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy Lynne (Woodruff) Pence; children, Robert VanDyne (Connie), William VanDyne, Ronald Lee Pence Jr., Kris Smith (Matt) and Jeffrey Pence; and many grand and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kimberly VanDyne Bishop; and his siblings. Services will be private, with private burial. Online condolences: www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 21, 2020