Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
PESTER, Ronald F. Age 78 of Kettering passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Ernest Pester, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Anna "Peg"; brother, Gary & wife Carol; sisters in law, Marcella Pester and Eva Davis; brother in law, Tom Earnhart & wife Lucia; and many nieces & nephews. Ron retired from NCR after 32 years and from Kettering Parks, and Wright Library in Oakwood. He was an active member of the Gold Wing Road Riders (GWRRA) and Enon Scroll Saw Club. Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with a celebration of Ron's Life at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020
