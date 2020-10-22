1/1
Ronald PFEIFFER
PFEIFFER, Ronald J.

Ronald J. Pfeiffer, born April 25, 1941, passed away on April 3, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Rosalea and Howard Pfeiffer; brother, Thomas Pfeiffer; and grandson, Craig Hodges. He is survived by his wife, Susan of 44 years; daughters, Lauren Wolfe (Don Wolfe), Karen Pfeiffer; son, Brian Pfeiffer; stepchildren, Marti Moyes Haney (Mike

Haney), Owen Moyes; grandsons, Christopher and Kevin

Rawlins; and many very special nieces and nephews. A

graduate of Chaminade High School 1958, a further education at University of Dayton and Wright State University earning degrees in Political Science and Public Administration. He was a member of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra

(violin), President of the Kettering Youth Commission,

assistant coach with of the Fairmont West Dragons High School hockey team, sponsored a Kettering baseball team, and loved golf and bowling. A Celebration of Life will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church-Springboro, 415 N. Main St., Springboro, Ohio, 45066 on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 3:00 pm, service at 4:00 pm. Due to COVID concerns, the service will be limited in the number attending but it will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/covenantspringboro. COVID safety protocol will be observed for those attending. In lieu of flowers, Ron had requested that donations be made to the Organ Restoration Fund. To leave a special message for

Ronald's family please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 22, 2020.
