PHILPOT, Sr., Ronald C. 89 of Middletown, Ohio passed away May 18, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born on December 23, 1929 in Hamilton, Ohio to Daniel and Gertrude Philpot. He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Philpot, his parents and a brother, Edward Rathgens. Ronald is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary Lou (Weidle) Philpot, five children, Debra (Jeff) Jay of Washington, IL, Ronald, Jr (Sue) of Franklin, OH, Rick (Michele) of Monroe, OH, Beverly Philpot and Tracy Rowland of Germantown, OH and Dennis (Laura ) Philpot of Maple Valley WA, twelve grandchildren, Faith Ramirez, Ashley Fluck, Sara Snow, Nathan Philpot, Chad Philpot, Cassandra Raske, Rose Mary Burkett, Tonya Holman, Mike Philpot, Travis Philpot, Matt Philpot and Wyatt Philpot, 19 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Daniel (Judy) Philpot of Hamilton, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. Ron was a proud veteran of WWII, serving in the? South Pacific. He retired from Akers Packaging Service in 1989. He was an active member of the Blue Ball Presbyterian Church and a member of the American Legion 218. Memorial arrangements are pending. Published in Journal-News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary