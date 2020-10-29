1/1
Ronald POWERS
1951 - 2020
POWERS, Ronald

Ronald Powers, 68, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday October 27, 2020. He was born November 11, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Frank Burton and Ida Mae (West) Powers. He was a member of the American Legion and Moose Lodge. He was also a member of the Ohio Society of CPA. He was in the graduating class of 1970 from Miamisburg High School.

He received his undergraduate degree from Wright State University in 1974 and his Master's Degree from the University of Dayton in 1983. Ron was a self-employed CPA in Miamisburg. He was devoted to his clients because they were more like friends and family. Ron was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He enjoyed golf, music and watching his grandchildren grow. He was an avid baseball fan.

He is survived by his wife Sharon "Sheri" Powers; daughters, Brittany (Sean) Hopkins and Stacy (Luke) Brooks Feeney; son Ryan Brooks; brother, Frank (Melissa) Powers; six grandchildren, Drew Hopkins, Ava Brooks, Samantha Hopkins, Isabelle Brooks, Colin Feeney and Marin Feeney; niece, Tracy Powers and nephew, Ryan Powers and extended boat family. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his nephew Blake Powers. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to

Comprehensive Transplant Center at The Ohio State University, 310 West 12th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210 or Unverferth House, Attn: Ann Carmichael, 190 King Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43201 (In memory of Ron Powers). The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all the

doctors and nurses on the sixth floor at the Ross Heart

Hospital. You may express condolences to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
9378663373
