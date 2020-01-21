Home

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Brookville, OH
View Map
Ronald Puterbaugh Obituary
PUTERBAUGH, Ronald S. Age 79, of Lewisburg, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Laurels of West Carrollton following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Mary Jane Puterbaugh & by sisters, Pat Garrett, Sharon Alsop & Joyce Powell. He was a 1959 graduate of Dixie High School, he retired from GM after 29 years of service, and he loved helping others. Ron could fix just about anything. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn; sons, Ted (Jennie) Puterbaugh and Todd (Honey) Puterbaugh; grandsons, Alex, Andrew, Nicholas & Ryan; sister, Mary Ellen (Doug) Porter and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Friday, Jan. 24 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM Friday until service time. If desired, donations may be made to the . E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020
