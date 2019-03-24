REHO, Ronald A. Age 89 of Tipp City, OH passed away, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born, September 10, 1929 in Corning, OH to the late Alex and Elizabeth {Wargo} Reho. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Reho. Ronald is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Patricia "Pat" {Hartley} Reho, Tipp City, daughters, Andrea (Richard) Jewett, Plain City, OH, Karen (Daren) Spitler, Butler Township, OH, his much loved grandson, Cole Spitler and brother, Rodger (Suzie) Reho, Lancaster, OH. Ron graduated from Corning High School in 1947 then moved to Dayton, OH to work as a tool and die maker for Delco Products. In 1951 Uncle Sam called and he joined the United States Army, serving in Germany until 1953. In the early 1960's he co-founded, Wolf Creek Garden Center in Trotwood, OH and created the landscape division of the company. In 1980, he struck out on his own and established The Reho Landscape Company. Ron designed and installed residential and commercial landscape projects throughout the Greater Dayton area for over 40 years. He retired in 2001. He loved golf, fishing, working in the yard and tinkering with various mechanical breakdowns. Ron enjoyed relaxing with family and friends at home and at their lake cottage on Clear Lake, IN. He never met a stranger. Ron will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Funeral service 1:30 PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary