REID, Jr., Ronald Roy 65 of Carlisle, OH passed away at home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born January 3, 1955 in Dayton, OH. Ronald is survived by his mother, Alice Lamb; a son, Brian Reid; two daughters, Susie (Jeff) Lemmons and Georgia (Chris) Flannery; a brother, Steve Lamb; six sisters, Vickie Carter, Jackie Haney, Tracy Steele, Dawn Smith, Chris Schoup, and Robin Reid; six grandchildren, Kayla & James Nestor, Trevor Lakes, and Peyton, Camron, & Levi Flannery; and two great-grandchildren, Trisha Nestor and a great-grandson due June 16. He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Lamb; brother, Roy Keith Reid; and biological father, Ronald Roy Reid Sr. Ronald recently retired from the City of Miamisburg after 25 years. Private graveside services will be held at Springboro Cemetery with a Facebook live stream at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 2, 2020. Please log on to www.facebook.com/AndersonFuneral/ to view the live stream of your loved one's service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ronald's memory may be made to the City of Miamisburg to 305 Central Ave, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342, Re: Ron Reid. Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2020