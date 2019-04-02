ROBINSON, Ronald "Moose" Age 72 of Trenton, passed away on Saturday March 30, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Hamilton on August 7, 1946 the son of the late Mendal and Elsie (Eliton) Robinson. Ronnie was a graduate of New Miami High School Class of 1965 and was retired from Armco as a machinist. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he was a Purple Heart recipient, member of Washington Lodge #17 F&AM, Middletown Moose, VFW Chuck Cain Post #7670 and was a former St. Clair Twp. Police Officer. Ronnie is survived by his wife Pearl Robinson; three children, Chris (Holly) Robinson, Josh (Carrie) Robinson and Jennifer (Robert) Hummel; eight grandchildren, Cody (Lacy) Robinson & Haley Robinson, Levi, Regan & Tatum Robinson, RD, Rocco and Robinson Hummel; great grandson Foster Robinson; sister Sherry (John) Watkins and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Ronnie was also preceded in death by his three siblings, Mabel Parker, Bobby Robinson and Kenny Robinson. Funeral ceremony will be held at 1pm on Thursday April 4, 2019 at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday April 3, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in his memory to the PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary