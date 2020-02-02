|
RUSSELL, Ronald E. Age 81, of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bobbie Russell, infant daughter, Shelia Russell; his only grandchild, Nicholas Dwyer; nephew, Erin Moore; parents, Caroline & Harry Russell; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Mildred & Robert Moore. Ron was an Eagle Scout, an active member of Antioch United Methodist Church, he loved to camp with friends, travel with family, fish with his grandson, golf with his son-in-law and grandson. Family was the most important part of his life and he lived life to the fullest. Ron leaves behind a daughter, Julie L. Andrews & husband, Eric, who Ron loved as a son; sister, Patti Russell-Campbell (Larry); brother-in-law, Roy Moore (Pat); niece, Jen Miller (Randy). Funeral services will be held 12 PM, Thursday, Feb. 6 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 11 AM until service time Thursday. The family wishes to thank the staff of for their loving care of Ron. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to . E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
