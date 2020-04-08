|
SALYER, Ronald 78, of Hamilton, OH, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born to the late Russell and Regina Salyer on October 29, 1941 in Hamilton, OH. Ronald married the late Angela Helen Jungkunz on November 16, 1963 in Cincinnati, OH, a marriage which would span over fifty years. He worked his entire career with General Motors. Ronald is survived by his children, Ronald Paul (Jeannie) Salyer of Troy, OH, Matthew Russell Salyer of Fort Wayne, IN, and Susan Marie (Leonard) Lindgren of Longmont, Colorado; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and sisters, Rosemary (Neal) Sackenheim and Claire (Paul Rickert). He was also preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Vogt. A private family service will be held. Ronald's final resting place will be St. Stephen's Cemetery in Hamilton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Charities or Southern Care Hospice, Fort Wayne, IN.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 8, 2020