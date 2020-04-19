|
|
SCHLORMAN II, Ronald G. "Ronnie" 54 of Riverside, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Kyra Schlorman. Ronald leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 28 years, Sonja (McQuerry) Creech. Graveside services will be 12 pm, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at WOODLAND CEMETERY, 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45409. Messages of sympathy, support and complete obituary may be found at: www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020