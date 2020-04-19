Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald SCHLORMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald SCHLORMAN II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald SCHLORMAN II Obituary
SCHLORMAN II, Ronald G. "Ronnie" 54 of Riverside, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Kyra Schlorman. Ronald leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 28 years, Sonja (McQuerry) Creech. Graveside services will be 12 pm, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at WOODLAND CEMETERY, 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45409. Messages of sympathy, support and complete obituary may be found at: www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -