SEYMOUR, Ronald James Of Morgan Township, Age 61, passed away at Veteran's Hospital on April 6, 2019. He was born August 21, 1957, the son of James Seymour and Lula (Inman) Seymour. Ronald was educated in Talawanda Schools and on July 11, 1981 married Linda Slayton, and together they had 2 children. He worked at Diversipak Printing as a Color Master for many years. He is survived by his wife, Linda Seymour; his two children, Jason (Stacy) Seymour and Christina (Jarrod) Lewis; three grandchildren, Blayke, Kaelynn, and Kerya; two brothers, Timmy Seymour and Paul Seymour; four sisters, Gloria Bower, Karen Baldwin, Debbie Bach, and Joy Peters; and many loving family and friends. A visitation will be held from 11 AM Friday, April 12, 2019 at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio 45014, until time of funeral service at 1PM. Online condolences can be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 10, 2019