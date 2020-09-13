1/1
Ronald SHUMAKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHUMAKER, Ronald E. Age 77, of Kettering, passed away at home on September 5, 2020. Ron was born in Xenia, Ohio, on June 7, 1943, to Robert Clark Shumaker and Thelma (Ary) Shumaker. Ron is survived by Rosemary Corron, the mother of his three surviving children, Chris (Beth) Shumaker, Andrew Shumaker,, Nancy (Todd) Templin. Ron is also survived by his three grandsons, Ryan Shumaker, Matthew and Alex Templin; one granddaughter, Sara Shumaker; and one great-granddaughter, Lyla Lynn Wright. Ron graduated from Xenia High School in 1961. Ron will be interred at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the American Cancer Society. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
I worked with Ron at Centerville Builders Supply many years and found him to be always friendly and very personable. I am so sorry to hear of his passing.
Elizabeth Waits-Herbert
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved