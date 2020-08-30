1/
Ronald SIMINGTON
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIMINGTON, Ronald W. 69, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born October 10, 1950, in Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania, the son of Arthur W. & Beverly J. (Bowers) Simington. He graduated from Central HS in 1968 Martinsburg, Pennsylvania. Ronald was a U.S. Air Force retired Master Sergeant and Vietnam veteran. He was a USAF jet engine mechanic, C141 Flight Engineer Instructor and C141 Academic Instructor. He served with the Vietnam Vet 37th ARRS, and was life member of the V.F.W., DAV & NRA. He was also employed at Panasonic, Hobart & Multi Services. He is survived by two daughters, Cari (Carey) Lairson, Cami (Schrade) Waller; five granddaughters, Paeton, Kinady, Cameron, Nola & Reece; a sister, Sandy Carr; two brothers, Ken & Larry Simington; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Pamela Simington; two brothers, John Joseph Simington & Ron Housel. Private services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved