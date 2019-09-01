|
SMITH, Ronald W. Age 72 of Fairfield and formerly of Forest Park, passed away Saturday August 31, 2019. He was born December 2, 1946 in Marion, Illinois the son of the late Adolf and Louise (nee Weitlauf) Smith. Mr. Smith was married to Linda Kay Smith and she preceded him in death in 1992. He worked for several years an engineer and was employed by General Motors, Levi Strauss, and Rotex. He is survived by his four children Kim (Rob) Ammon, Stephanie (Dale) Maines, Kevin (Amie) Smith, and Mike (the late Jenn) Smith; and six grandchildren Tyler, Nathan, Christian, Ashley, Julia, and Hailey. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Tuesday September 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Barry Wilson, officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 1, 2019