Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Smith Obituary
SMITH, Ronald W. Age 72 of Fairfield and formerly of Forest Park, passed away Saturday August 31, 2019. He was born December 2, 1946 in Marion, Illinois the son of the late Adolf and Louise (nee Weitlauf) Smith. Mr. Smith was married to Linda Kay Smith and she preceded him in death in 1992. He worked for several years an engineer and was employed by General Motors, Levi Strauss, and Rotex. He is survived by his four children Kim (Rob) Ammon, Stephanie (Dale) Maines, Kevin (Amie) Smith, and Mike (the late Jenn) Smith; and six grandchildren Tyler, Nathan, Christian, Ashley, Julia, and Hailey. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Tuesday September 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Barry Wilson, officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now