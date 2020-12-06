SMITH, Ronald L.
83, of Miami Township passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was born to the late Ralph L. and Violet (Huff) Smith in Canton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Schmader and Geraldine Reed. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rose.
Also surviving are children, Douglas (Lisa) Smith, Gary (Judy) Smith, Jeffrey (Loraine) Smith, and Melissa (Mark) Riffel; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Ron was a long-time member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns and an avid golfer.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (5550 Munger Rd, Centerville, OH 45459), in Ron's memory.
