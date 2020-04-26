Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
RONALD STARCHER


1956 - 2020
RONALD STARCHER Obituary
STARCHER, Ronald Eugene 63, of Springfield, passed away April 20, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born September 18, 1956 in Garfield Heights, Ohio, the son of Lester and Flossie (Sullivan) Starcher. Mr. Starcher loved working of cars and spending time with his family. He had been employed at Springfield Poultry. Survivors include his loving companion of 31 years; Sherry Banks, six children; Amber (Josh) Rice, Jimmy Starcher, Ashley Starcher, Jessy Starcher, Josh (Brianna) Starcher and Hannah Starcher, fourteen grandchildren, siblings; Ernest Starcher, Alvin Starcher, Roy Starcher and Charlotte Greenleaf and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by half-brother; Kenneth Ramsey, half-sisters; Alice Ramsey and Ressa Claypool, his mother who raised him: Stella Starcher and his parents. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
