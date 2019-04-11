|
TAYLOR, Ronald S. "Chub T" 76, peacefully transitioned to eternal life Tuesday, April 2, 2019 with his loving daughter, Kelli, at his bedside. He was born September 23, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio, the youngest son of the late James and Willa Mae (Smith) Taylor. Ronald attended Roosevelt High School and went on to serve in the National Guard. He retired from Delco Moraine after 31 dedicated years. He enjoyed horse races, going to the race track and was an avid card player. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. Preceded in death by mother of his girls, Karin M. "Mikki" Taylor. He is survived by daughters, Shanin L. and Kelli S. Taylor; granddaughters, Kindel M. Coatney, Kacey L. Sanders; devoted brother, James L. "Skeetie" and Linda Taylor; a host of other loving relatives; special friends, Willie "Fish" Davenport, Brice Curtis Sims, Thelma Lewis. Funeral service 12 noon Saturday, April 13, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019