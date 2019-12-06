|
|
TROWBRIDGE, Ronald Isaac 84, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019 in Powell, OH surrounded by family. Ron was born in Dayton, OH on December 30, 1934. He graduated from Randolph High School in Englewood, OH in 1952 and from The Ohio State University in 1956, where he developed a life-long love of the Buckeyes. While at Ohio State he served as a Reader at the Ohio House of Representatives and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He proudly served active duty as a Staff Sargent in the United States Army and an additional five years in the US Army Reserve. Ron worked for 30+ years in a variety of recruiting and management roles in Human Resources for Armco Steel, Inc. in Middletown, Ohio and for Armco International, where he had the opportunity to travel to all parts of the world. From 1989-1999 he was President and an owner of outplacement firm Schonberg & Associates in Centerville, Ohio. Ron was very active in the Middletown community and served in leadership roles for the First United Presbyterian Church, Jaycees, United Way, and the . He was an avid golfer and tennis player and enjoyed both with his wife and friends during his years in Middletown. Ron and his wife Peggy retired to Greensboro, GA in 1999 where he was active in the golf community and was a member of the Board of Governors for Reynolds Plantation. Ron was known for his sharp wit and wonderful sense of humor throughout his entire life. Ron's most cherished roles in life were those of son, husband, father, and grandfather. His family treasures memories of many vacations spent all together in Hilton Head Island, SC. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Amber Trowbridge. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy Mann Trowbridge; daughters Teresa Redmond (Bob) of Hilliard, OH; Karen Heldt (Bruce) of Carmel, IN; grandchildren Bobby (Emine), Julie (Chris), Drew, Jake, and one great grandchild. Final arrangements will be made at a later date. For memorial contributions in the meantime, the family respectfully suggests Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 6, 2019