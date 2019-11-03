|
VENRICK, Ronald aka Oakie 61, of Springfield, Ohio, was called home to rest on Saturday, October 26, 2019. It was his request that he began his journey to Heaven from the comforts of his home and God granted that wish. He was born July 27, 1958 to the late Roger Venrick and Betty Venrick in Springfield, Ohio. Oakie was a devoted husband, father, and papaw. Oakie is survived by his wife, Tammy Venrick; mother, Betty Venrick; sister, Wendy Kelley; two daughters, Angel Venrick and Ashley (Thomas) Jones; two grandchildren, Terell Jackson and Jazlynn Jones; and a host of other relatives. Oakie requested no regular services to be held. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Kinley Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 3, 2019