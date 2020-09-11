PIPENGER, Ronald W. Ronald W. Pipenger, 75, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away at 10:00 p.m., on September 4, at Kingston of Miamisburg. Ronald was born in Greenville, Ohio, to Winifred E. (Hathaway) Pipenger and Glendon V. Pipenger. A 1962 graduate, of Greenville High School, Ronald was a talented athlete, who played multiple sports. He was also a graduate of Wright State University and was retired from the Chrysler Corporation in Dayton, Ohio, where he worked for many years as an accountant in the budget department. Ronald attended St. Paul's Catholic Church in Englewood, Ohio, where he lived for almost forty years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Bengals and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was also an active member of the AMVETS and liked listening to Rod Stewart and The Eagles. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents in 2007. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Steve Pipenger and Mary (McDonald) Pipenger of Atlanta, Georgia; sisters, Cynthia Pipenger and LuAnn Pipenger of Greenville, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Sue (Pipenger) Farinacci and Gary Farinacci of San Diego, California; daughter and son-in-law, Shelley (Pipenger) Sukola and John Sukola of Springboro, Ohio; son and significant other, Michael Pipenger and Heather Petersime of Springboro, Ohio; son, Brad Pipenger of Dayton, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Katie (Pipenger) Bauer and Steve Bauer of Dayton, Ohio; nephews, Trent McClure of Atlanta, Georgia, and Stephen Pipenger of Brooklyn, New York; and grandchildren, Sara, Cory, Lukas, Lauren, Hayden, Olivia, Rylan, Scarlett, and Rebecca. Due to the stringency of the current COVID restrictions, a memorial service will take place at a later time.