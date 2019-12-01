|
WAGNER, Ronald Lee Age 85, of Vandalia, OH, died on Wednesday, October 23. He was the son of John Mitchell Wagner and Virgie Lee (Back) Wagner, a graduate of Northridge High School Class of 1952 and of Miami Jacobs Jr. College, a veteran of the US Army and Army Reserve, and a former president of the Dayton Chapter of the Data Processing Management Association. He is survived by his 3 children, Sharon (Wagner) Brown, Bret and Donald Wagner as well as 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, and his brother Danny. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Delores Ann (Waymire) and his brother Richard. Memorial Service will be held at Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia on Saturday, December 14 at 11 am with Rev. Michael Malcosky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Toys for Tots or Vandalia United Methodist Church.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019