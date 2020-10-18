1/1
Ronald WAMPLER
1936 - 2020
WAMPLER, Ronald Eugene Age 83, of Bellbrook, passed away on October 14, 2020. Ronald was born in Dayton, OH, on November 17, 1936, to the late Frank and Dorothy (Ferguson) Wampler. He served in the United States Coast Guard and was an extremely accomplished custom cabinet/ furniture designer and fabricator. Ronald was a great teacher who enjoyed organic gardening/farming and the tomato fights with his sons. He also loved to play tennis. Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Rose Wampler. He is survived by his children, Doug (Mindy) Wampler of Bellbrook, Dan (Lisa) Wampler of Montgomery, Don (Stacey) Wampler of Amelia; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Patricia (Denny) Bench, Dennis (Loreena) Wampler. Due to COVID restrictions a private family-only Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should go to cheeringforcharity.org. To share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
