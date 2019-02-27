Home

Ronald WERNKE

Ronald WERNKE Obituary
WERNKE, Ronald A. 60, passed away December 28, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Wood Wernke; Children, Nathan, Michael and Sarah Wernke; father, Fred Wernke; Sister, Mary Kay; brothers, Rick, Rob, Rusty and Randy. He is preceded in death by his mother, Clarice Coyne Wernke, and his grandparents. Services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Community of the Good Shepherd Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Rosary at 9:30 am and Mass at 10:00 am.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019
