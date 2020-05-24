|
WHITESELL Sr., Ronald Earl Age 83, of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a former Assistant Chief with the Randolph Township Fire Department and later retired with over 30 years of service with the Dayton Fire Department. He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Ruth Louise (Benke) Whitesell, daughter: Rhonda (John) Sanderman of Miamisburg, son: Ronald E. (Robert Crosby) Whitesell Jr. of DE, grandchildren: Christopher R. Hensley of CO, Katherine L. (Brandon) Thompson of Athens, great granddaughter: Parker Thompson, brother: Michael R. (Peggy) Whitesell of Union, sister: Sandra Nauck of KY, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father: Earl Elmer Whitesell and mother: Mary Lillian (Snyder) Wall. A Public Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family requests that everyone follow the social distancing guidelines. Funeral Services will be held privately with Rev. Laureen Roe officiating. Interment will be at Polk Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, Tri-State Chapter or to Hospice of the Miami Valley. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020