Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald WHITESELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald WHITESELL Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald WHITESELL Sr. Obituary
WHITESELL Sr., Ronald Earl Age 83, of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a former Assistant Chief with the Randolph Township Fire Department and later retired with over 30 years of service with the Dayton Fire Department. He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Ruth Louise (Benke) Whitesell, daughter: Rhonda (John) Sanderman of Miamisburg, son: Ronald E. (Robert Crosby) Whitesell Jr. of DE, grandchildren: Christopher R. Hensley of CO, Katherine L. (Brandon) Thompson of Athens, great granddaughter: Parker Thompson, brother: Michael R. (Peggy) Whitesell of Union, sister: Sandra Nauck of KY, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father: Earl Elmer Whitesell and mother: Mary Lillian (Snyder) Wall. A Public Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family requests that everyone follow the social distancing guidelines. Funeral Services will be held privately with Rev. Laureen Roe officiating. Interment will be at Polk Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, Tri-State Chapter or to Hospice of the Miami Valley. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -